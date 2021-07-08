384,300 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 384,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAAU. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,000,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.