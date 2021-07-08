3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

