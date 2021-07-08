43,791 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

