450,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of PFDRU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

