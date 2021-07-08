$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $49.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,203. The company has a market cap of $963.05 million, a PE ratio of -453.50, a PEG ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

