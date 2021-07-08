526,700 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 526,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.