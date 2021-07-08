$550.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $550.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.40 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $88.99. 90,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,108. MYR Group has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.