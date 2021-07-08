5,517 Shares in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $4,472,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $747.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Cango Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Cango Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.