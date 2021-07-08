6,043 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $805.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

