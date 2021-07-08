$67.46 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.12 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 398,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 681,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.