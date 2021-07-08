$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post sales of $78.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $538.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

