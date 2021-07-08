800,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

