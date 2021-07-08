8,354 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $22,731,000.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of PDCE opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

