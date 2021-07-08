8,692 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 194,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 69,194 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 365,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,900,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 14,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,291 shares of company stock worth $16,331,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

