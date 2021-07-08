$96.47 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.64 million and the lowest is $86.44 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $353.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $381.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EGLE traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 261,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,499. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $533.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

