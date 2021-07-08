$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.58 million and the lowest is $960.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

CIEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,325. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Ciena by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ciena by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 135,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

