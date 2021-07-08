984,253 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 984,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ VIH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 5,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.