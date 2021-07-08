Aavegotchi Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $32.19 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00936292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044048 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,727,681 coins and its circulating supply is 36,247,717 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

