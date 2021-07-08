Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375,853 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $30,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

AKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 355.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

