Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ACN opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.08. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $309.79.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.13.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.