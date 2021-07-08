Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.08

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and traded as high as $16.55. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 67,921 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,367.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $66,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $167,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

