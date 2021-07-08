Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ADXN stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

