AdEx Network Hits Market Capitalization of $41.43 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $41.43 million and $2.67 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00920638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044226 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,508,533 coins and its circulating supply is 123,066,056 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

