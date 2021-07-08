AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

