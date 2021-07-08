AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

ASIX opened at $28.58 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $801.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

