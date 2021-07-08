Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $2,517.26 on Thursday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,501.00 and a twelve month high of $2,738.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,311.02.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

