Affinia Financial Group LLC Sells 6,404 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Affinia Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,288. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

