Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

AGEN opened at $5.39 on Monday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,358 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

