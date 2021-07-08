AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after acquiring an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,763,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $40,152,600. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

