AGF Investments Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $524,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,210 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

