AGF Investments Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $5,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 678,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Nielsen stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

