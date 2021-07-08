AGF Investments Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,593 shares of company stock worth $84,066,178. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Cloudflare stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.