Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $5,581,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,144,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.