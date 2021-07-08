Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.43.

AC opened at C$25.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.36.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

