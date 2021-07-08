Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.52

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

