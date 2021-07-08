Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $5.82 million and $1.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00344265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00140134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00183527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

