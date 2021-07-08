Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 2.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,484. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

