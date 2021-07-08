Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 3.2% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $601.45. 14,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,193. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $626.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

