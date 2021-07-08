Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 5.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 372,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $248,802,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.62 on Thursday, hitting $635.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.27 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.58. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.65, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

