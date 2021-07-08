Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

BABA stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

