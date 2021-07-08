Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.14). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $84.26 on Monday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,711 shares of company stock worth $13,018,213. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

