Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Acquires 285,000 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 364.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma accounts for 2.0% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ESSA Pharma worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $10,806,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

