Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Trims Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,183 shares during the quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pulmonx worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $5,245,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $4,831,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

