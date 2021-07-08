Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

