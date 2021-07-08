Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.
Ally Financial stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
