Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

AMR stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

