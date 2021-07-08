Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $38.52 on Thursday, reaching $2,490.96. 38,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,622. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,380.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

