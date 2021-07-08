Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $32.50 on Thursday, hitting $2,496.98. 36,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,380.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.