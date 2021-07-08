AlphaValue Upgrades Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to “Sell”

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SDMHF opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.91. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $271.00 and a 12-month high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

