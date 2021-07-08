Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $6.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 855.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $24.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ALPN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.60. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 83,917 shares of company stock worth $1,113,119 in the last ninety days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.