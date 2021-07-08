Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.